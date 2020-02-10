Key King's Lynn road to remain closed until 'at least Tuesday afternoon'

One of the key routes into Lynn town centre will remain closed until at least tomorrow afternoon because of safety concerns following Storm Ciara.

John Kennedy Road has been shut for much of the day following structural damage caused to a nearby building during the high winds yesterday.

West Norfolk Council has this evening confirmed the route will not re-open until at least 2pm on Tuesday.

The scene at John Kennedy Road today (28828975)

A spokesman for the authority said: "A survey of the affected building regrettably confirms that it is not safe to open the road until measures are taken to secure the building.

"More formal signage is being put in place."

Motorists and pedestrians are being urged to plan their journeys to work tomorrow morning to allow for the closure.

Read more Kings Lynn