Another major milestone on the road to a new hospital in Lynn has been reached.

This week, the Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group formally signed an alliance agreement with the national New Hospital Programme (NHP).

This marks a key step in the delivery of the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital, as well as a rebuilt James Paget University Hospitals in Gorleston.

Professor Lesley Dwyer, Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group CEO, and Chris Bown, interim executive managing director at the QEH, mark the agreement

The agreement, linking the national programme and its delivery partners with the group, sets out how these parties will work together to bring the new hospitals to life, paving the way for the next phase of development for these essential schemes.

The document sets the foundation for collaborative working to deliver both hospitals, establishing “clear roles and responsibilities, shared principles, and a commitment to joint decision-making in the best interests of the programme”.

Lesley Dwyer, Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group CEO, said: “Signing the alliance agreement is a significant step forward in delivering the two new hospitals our patients, staff and community deserve.

Another milestone has been reached on the journey for a new Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn

“It’s the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our region’s healthcare.”

The agreement will ensure a unified approach to planning, design, and construction. The hospitals will be built using modern methods of construction, supporting sustainable design and digital innovation.

The QEH is a Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) hospital, meaning it has been prioritised for rebuild by the Government programme.

Morag Stuart, chief programme officer for the New Hospital Programme, said: “The signing of the alliance agreement by Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group is a major step forward for the New Hospital Programme.

“Through our Hospital 2.0 approach, we’re transforming how hospitals are designed, built, operated and maintained - delivering faster, greener, digitally enabled hospitals.

“The alliance agreement provides the framework for NHS England, trusts and suppliers to collaborate and make joint decisions, helping us deliver two new hospitals for the region and lasting benefits for staff, patients and the wider economy.”

Construction is expected to begin on both new hospitals building in 2028 after enabling works on both sites have been completed.

The new QEH is expected to be complete in 2032 - several years after the lifespan of the current hospital comes to an end.