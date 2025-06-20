The final “key part” of the design team for a new Lynn hospital has been appointed.

Atkins Realis has been named the technical advisory partner for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital programme, and will be supported by Arup.

Bosses say the company will bring “expertise to the design team in a range of areas, providing expert guidance on integrating medical technologies”.

A first look at the designs for the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital was revealed earlier this month. Picture: QEH

It will also ensure the facility's infrastructure meets industry standards and provide advise on systems to enhance patient care and operational efficiency.

Mike Lotarius, associate commercial director for the new QEH programme, said: “We are really pleased to welcome Atkins Realis and their team of subject matter experts into the wider programme team, helping to support the design team of BDP, WSP, Mott MacDonald and Castons.

“Between the five parties they will specify, design and configure the new hospital for Lynn and its integration into the QEH estate.

What the new QEH, which will have all single rooms, could look like. Picture: QEH

“We very much look forward to working closely with Atkins Realis on the exciting development journey of the new QEH.”

The first designs for a rebuilt QEH are currently on view at a series of public events, having been revealed earlier this month.

It will be built on the existing main car park of the hospital site, incorporating single rooms for all wards.

Designed by BDP, specialist architects in healthcare design, the new building is being developed using national guidance from the New Hospital Programme.

It is due to be completed in 2032 - with more safety measures being put in place at the current crumbling site until then.