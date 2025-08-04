A key road into town has been closed after a crash between two vehicles.

Police were called to the Knights Hill roundabout on the outskirts of Lynn at 11.13am this morning following the reports of the collision.

Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after and freed people using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The road heading from the Knights Hill roundabout towards South Wootton has been closed by police. Picture: Google Maps

Four people were assessed by paramedics - however, none needed to be taken to hospital.

Officers confirmed the A148 road heading towards South Wootton will remain shut until the emergency services have cleared the scene.

Bus company Lynx has warned its customers that services 35 and 36 will be diverting via the A149 and Wootton Road.