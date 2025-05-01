A key road in Lynn will be closed for four nights next month amid plans to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Norfolk County Council intends to carry out highway improvement works on Edward Benefer Way, starting on May 12.

A toucan crossing will be installed and carriageway relining works will take place, with the works lasting for approximately five weeks with an estimated finish date of June 20.

Edward Benefer Way in Lynn will be closed for improvement works

A road closure will be in place between June 14-18 between the hours of 7pm and 6am. It begins at the eastern arm of the recently built roundabout on the A1078 in South Wootton to a point 180 metres eastwards.

During this time, a diversion route will be in place which will enable drivers to navigate around the closure. This will allow access to all businesses and residential areas within the area.

“Norfolk County Council thanks people for their patience while these highway improvement works are carried out,” a spokesperson for the authority said.

The work will cost £137,000 and be carried out by the council’s infrastructure department and its contractors.