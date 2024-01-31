Home   News   Article

Clenchwarton Road in King’s Lynn closed by Anglian Water

By Kris Johnston
Published: 15:50, 31 January 2024

A key road has been shut for an indefinite amount of time as Anglian Water crews investigate an issue.

Clechwarton Road, heading into West Lynn from the Pullover roundabout, has been closed off to drivers.

The water company is currently looking into an undefined problem, and is not yet sure when the highway will reopen.

Clenchwarton Road, heading into West Lynn, has been closed by Anglian Water. Picture: Google Maps
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating an incident on Clenchwarton Road and in order to do this safely we have had to close the road.

“Once we are clear on the scale of the issue, we will be able to advise on the length of road closure.”

Drivers have reported problems in accessing nearby schools.

