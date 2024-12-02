A47 between Pullover and Shoreboat roundabouts at King’s Lynn closed due to serious crash
Published: 10:30, 02 December 2024
A main road has been closed while emergency services attend a serious crash.
Police are currently at the scene of the incident on the Pullover Road in Lynn.
There is a full road closure in place along the A47 between the Pullover roundabout and the Shoreboat roundabout.
Officers are urging people to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
A spokesperson for National Highways East said there are delays of about ten minutes in both directions.