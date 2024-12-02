A main road has been closed while emergency services attend a serious crash.

Police are currently at the scene of the incident on the Pullover Road in Lynn.

There is a full road closure in place along the A47 between the Pullover roundabout and the Shoreboat roundabout.

The road has been shut between the Pullover roundabout and the Shoreboat roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

Officers are urging people to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

A spokesperson for National Highways East said there are delays of about ten minutes in both directions.