Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A47 between Pullover and Shoreboat roundabouts at King’s Lynn closed due to serious crash

By Molly Nicholas
-
Molly.Nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:30, 02 December 2024

A main road has been closed while emergency services attend a serious crash.

Police are currently at the scene of the incident on the Pullover Road in Lynn.

There is a full road closure in place along the A47 between the Pullover roundabout and the Shoreboat roundabout.

The road has been shut between the Pullover roundabout and the Shoreboat roundabout. Picture: Google Maps
The road has been shut between the Pullover roundabout and the Shoreboat roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

Officers are urging people to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

A spokesperson for National Highways East said there are delays of about ten minutes in both directions.

Accidents Kings Lynn Traffic and Travel Molly Nicholas
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE