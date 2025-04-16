The Lynn Town Board has been re-branded as the Lynn Neighbourhood Board to reflect its wider remit in delivering the Government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods.

This ambitious plan will see up to £20million investment in the town over the next decade.

Amid the change, interim chair Vicky Etheridge’s appointment has been made permanent - while Kerry Heathcote, deputy CEO and vice principal of the College of West Anglia, has become vice chair.

Vicky Etheridge, now the permanent chair of the Lynn Neighbourhood Board. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Ms Etheridge, who is also the manager for the Lynn Business Improvement District (BID), said: “I’m delighted to take on this role on a permanent basis at an exciting time for the board.

“As well as responsibility for delivering the Town Deal programme, we’re going to deliver the Government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods, which will have a significant, positive impact on King’s Lynn.

“King’s Lynn is a fantastic town with much to offer. These programmes will play a key role in ensuring it thrives in the future.”

Kerry Heathcote, the new vice chair of the Lynn Neighbourhood Board. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Ms Heathcote said: “It is an absolute privilege to be appointed vice chair of King’s Lynn Neighbourhood Board, and I look forward to supporting Vicky in her role as chair, over the next three years.”

Cllr Alistair Beales, the leader of West Norfolk Council and member of the Neighbourhood Board, added: “These programmes represent an excellent opportunity to build on the investment, and projects already in progress, with the town deal.

“The Plan for Neighbourhoods will allow us to create new programmes that deliver social, economic and environmental benefits for everyone.”

The Plan for Neighbourhoods aims to empower communities to define their own programmes for long-term regeneration that will create visible improvements, deliver growth and raise living standards.

A major consultation undertaken last summer, in which over 1,000 respondents took the opportunity to say what they would like to see the money achieve, identified five areas where people would like to see investment:

• Improve town centre attractiveness and cultural experience

• Create a successful, modern, mixed-use town centre

• Enhance connectivity and accessibility

• Improve safety, security and community wellbeing

• Raise young people’s aspirations and support business and skills growth.

Over the coming months, further consultation and engagement will take place to develop the regeneration plan for Lynn for submission to the Government later in the year.

This will outline the vision for change over the next decade and the priorities for investment, based on the feedback from the engagement.

Combined with the Town Deal, the Plan for Neighbourhoods will see a total of £45million investment from the Government, backed by additional investment, in Lynn.