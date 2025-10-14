A key town road will be closed for nearly a week in order for resurfacing works to take place.

Starting on Tuesday, October 28, Norfolk County Council plans to carry out essential works on Vancouver Avenue in Lynn. This is being done to replace the existing worn and damaged carriageway surface.

The scheme is planned to take five days to complete, weather-permitting. The road will be closed to vehicles during this time.

Repairs are being made to Vancouver Avenue in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Access to properties inside the road closure will be maintained. However, there will be times when vehicle access to properties is restricted as work takes place in front of driveways.

During these times, residents will need to park their vehicles at alternative locations. Anyone who has any specific access requirements can contact the county council or speak to the team on site.

A diversion will be in place via Vancouver Avenue, Goodwins Road, Tennyson Road, Gaywood Road, Blackfriars Road (for southbound traffic), Railway Road (for northbound traffic), London Road, and Vancouver Avenue in both directions.

Essential £200,000 repair works to Vancouver Avenue were carried out only a few months ago, with its worn surface, kerbs, and property entry points replaced.

Replacement of the worn and damaged surface also took place last October.

“The county council thanks people for their patience while this resurfacing work is carried out,” a spokesperson said.

The new work, which will cost £120,000, will be carried out by the authority’s infrastructure department and its contractors.