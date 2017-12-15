Kids at Middleton Primary Academy ‘jump-er’ to it to raise charity cash

Children at Middleton Primary Academy swapped their school uniforms for Christmas jumpers for a fundraising day.

The event was held in aid of East Anglian Children’s Hospice (EACH) and also saw the pupils from all age groups take part in a fun Santa run.

Middleton Church of England Primary Academy School Christmas Jumper Day and Santa Run Day iao EAST School Sports Coaches joining in are LtoR, Stewart Scott and Dave Clarke

Sadie Norman, the school’s office manager who helped organise the day, said: “We had some truly fantastic jumpers and the children all wore Santa hats too.

“The weather was freezing cold and it rained most of the day but we still managed to complete three laps round our school field, which was a real achievement. We raised £53 for the charity.”

Sadie explained the fundraiser, which took place last Thursday, was a first for the village school, which has 61 pupils aged four to 11, and has recently federated with Gayton Primary School.

“They hold an event every year and the headteacher, who is head of both schools, thought it would be nice if we were to join in and hold one too. I think the children really enjoyed it,” added Sadie.

Middleton Church of England Primary Academy School Christmas Jumper Day and Santa Run Day iao EAST Some of the pupils wearing Santa Jumpers and hats for the day

EACH supports families and cares for children with life-threatening conditions across the region.