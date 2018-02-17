Kids given micro taste of coding at Downham Market library

Youngsters were given the chance to learn how to code a micro-computer and create their own games at a session at Downham Library on Monday.

The Micro:bit Jam event, which was aimed at 10- to 12-year-old children, allowed them to “explore the world of micro:bits”, which are pocket-sized codeable computers to create anything from robots to musical instruments.

Community librarian Elena Parkin said: “It went very well, we had about eight children come along and they all got to use a micro:bit which were given to us by the BBC.

“The children were programming the micro:bits to spell out their names and play games like rock-paper-scissors.”

The micro:bits are available to hire from every Norfolk County Council library.