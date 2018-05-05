Kids go under the sea at free King’s Lynn workshop

Families enjoyed a free workshop in Lynn on Saturday that celebrated the creatures of the sea.

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum and Vancouver Quarter teamed up to run the activity from 10am to 3pm in the vacant unit on New Conduit Street, opposite Wilko.

Family Activities linked to creatures of the sea at The Vacouver Quarter King's Lynn.

The aim was to teach children about the diverse sea life with an activity to identify different sea creatures.

There was also a craft activity to make a jelly fish from recycled materials with the cups that formed the body of the jellyfish being donated by Anglian Water and the carrier bags which were donated by True’s Yard and Vancouver Quarter.

“It was a fun and educational experience all round,” said museum manager Lindsey Bavin.

“Seeing all the different jellyfish designs was a real treat and what was really wonderful was so many children understood why it is so important to recycle and why plastic is so bad for our oceans.”

Family Activities linked to creatures of the sea at The Vacouver Quarter King's Lynn. Pictured Jason Holland. Dawn Rayner.

Abbie Panks, Vancouver Quarter centre manager, said the event was a collaborative effort, and the centre would like to hear from other groups to collaborate with for future events.

She said: “It was great to collaborate with True’s Yard for our latest Saturday Club.

“This proved to be a very popular free event in King’s Lynn and we’d be delighted to hear from other groups in the town interested in collaborating in the future.”

The Vancouver Quarter has a packed schedule for the rest of the year.

Family Activities linked to creatures of the sea at The Vacouver Quarter King's Lynn. Pictured Jason Holland

Coming up in the shopping centre will be a Father’s Day workshop in June, the popular Bug Trail will return in July and August will see the return of Fairytales and Legends.

Halloween will return to Lynn town centre in October and Santa’s grotto opens in the shopping centre towards the end of November.

For further information on Vancouver Quarter’s upcoming events keep an eye on its Facebook page or website van couverquarter.com.