Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital partnered up with The East of England Children and Young People Diabetes Network to co-host the Summer Games at Alive Lynnsport.

The Games are an opportunity for children and young people with type 1 diabetes to come together and compete in a fun day full of sporting activities while meeting others with the condition. It is also a great opportunity for families to come together and network.

It was the fifth time the games have run and the first time QEH has co-hosted.

Inside activities at the Summer Games

Previous events have been a huge success with more than 750 children and young people taking part over eight years.

Children with type 1 diabetes often miss out on the chance to join in activities at school, including field trips and after school clubs, unless parents are present because of a lack of trained staff available in schools who can administer insulin injections.

The Summer Games allows them to compete against each other in teams to win points, and at the end of the day the winning team is crowned regional champions.

Mike and Stanley Daisley

Speaking at the Games, Mike Daisley from Terrington St Clement said: “This is such a good event and really important for all of the children and gives them a chance to meet others in similar circumstances.”

Mike, whose son Stanley, 10, has type 1 diabetes, added: “It’s great to see Stanley enjoying himself and having fun, and it’s really good for us to interact with other parents whilst also raising awareness.”

Matt Williams, chair at The East of England Children and Young People Diabetes Network, said: “Today has been a fantastic event and I am really pleased to see so many people coming together and enjoying themselves.

“Events like this are so important in raising awareness and reminding children and young people that having type 1 diabetes doesn’t mean missing out.”

Kate Wilson, the Network’s manager, added: “We’re so proud to be hosting the fifth games this year and it’s really great to be back in action after the pandemic.”

The QEH treats around 140 children and young people with type 1 diabetes each year. Across the East of England region, hospitals care for over 3,600 people under the age of 19 with the condition.