A convicted murderer is now back in jail after he was caught carrying a knife while on a night out in Lynn’s town centre.

Rolandas Komka, 45, pleaded guilty to charges of carrying a knife blade in public and obstructing a police officer during an initial hearing before Lynn’s magistrates court in October.

And he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the knife offence when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court last Friday.

Norwich Crown Court(19981661)

There was no separate penalty on the count of obstructing police.

Following his arrest, it emerged Komka he had spent many years in prison in his home country for a string of serious offences, including murder, before coming to Britain.

The court heard that a member of security staff had seen Komka, a Lithuanian national formerly of Crown Square, North Lynn, carrying the weapon in Norfolk Street late in the evening of September 6.

Despite resisting police, who had to use PAVA spray to incapacitate him, he was arrested.

He subsequently told officers that he carried the nine centimetre weapon as “security and protection.”

He claimed he felt vulnerable as an immigrant and did not intend to use the knife unless he was being assaulted himself.

But magistrates were previously told it was accepted there was a “real possibility” that it could have been used.

