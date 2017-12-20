Killer King’s Lynn father jailed for death of baby

A man from Lynn has today (Wednesday, December 20) been handed a seven-year jail term after being convicted of the manslaughter of his six-month-old daughter.

Arunas Guzas, 42, of Columbia Way, denied the offence but was convicted by a jury following a two-week trial at Norwich Crown Court.

The charge related to the death of Milana Guzas who, at the age of six months, suffered a severe head injury on February 26, 2016.

She was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where despite “significant efforts” to save her, Milana died on March 2.

The court heard Milana, who suffered brain, retinal, rib and arm injuries, had been in the sole care of her father on February 26 when she became seriously unwell.

She was taken to hospital and, based on initial observations from medical staff, a police investigation was launched and Guzas was arrested.

A post-mortem examination concluded Milana died from a severe brain injury.

When questioned by police, Guzas said he had been at home with Milana – he was in bed and she was lying on his chest.

Guzas was slipping in and out of sleep, having worked night shifts, and was woken suddenly by Milana crying.

She was on the floor having fallen from the bed and after picking her up, Guzas confirmed he had “gently shaken her”, to make her aware he was there.

Milana began having difficulty breathing, at which point Guzas attempted CPR.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team (MIT) charged Guzas with manslaughter in March of last year.

Det Con Insp Mike Brown, who led the investigation, said: “This was an extremely tragic investigation from the outset involving the premature death of a baby girl. Her death was sadly inevitable given the extent of her injuries.

“Our primary concern throughout the enquiry has been to seek justice for Milana, which today’s result reflects.

“I would also like to offer my thanks to the medical staff who treated Milana and immediately recognised the seriousness of her condition.”

Guzas was sentenced to a total of seven years and was ordered to serve at least half of his sentence.