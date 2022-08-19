A man who found himself in a homeless situation has been sleeping rough in Tuesday Market Place and the South Quay.

Josh Abbott Smith, 19, is originally from Peterborough and was living with his now ex-partner in her family home up until last Friday.

Following an argument, Josh was asked to leave the Dereham residence and headed to Lynn as he is familiar with the area.

Josh Abbott-Smith has been sleeping rough since Friday and a GoFundMe page has helped pay for temporary accommodation. Photo supplied

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to pay for accommodation for Mr Abbott-Smith who is currently unemployed and receiving £260 per month Universal Credit.

Strangers have rallied round and made donations of some £2,074 with one donor who said: “ I wish you good luck, you’ll get through this rough patch.”

Since Friday Mr Abbott-Smith has said he has been sleeping rough but his fortunes have turned with a good samaritan booking a guesthouse until Friday at a cost of £225, helping him with food and administration for the nest couple of days.

This is not the first time Mr Abbott-Smith has been homeless and has had assistance from West Norfolk Council, the Purfleet Trust and the YMCA in the past.

He has approached the Purfleet Trust this week, a charity that provides help for single people in Lynn, and Mr Abbott-Smith said: “After the argument I got kicked out and I’ve been on the streets which is not the pleasant of places.

“I’m adopted and don’t know my parents. I have no family to help me.

“With everything going on so quickly it’s not helping with my mental health.

“A lovely woman popped up on Facebook and let me stay at her house and it went alright with Purfleet who were helping me with my GoFundMe.”

Another donor on the site said: “I am giving you some money but I don’t really believe your story because you said your adopted patents left you and your girlfriend’s parents too. So what did you do? “

Mr Abbott-Smith has engaged with the council and charities, receiving assistance with accommodation, in the past, and for now he has a roof over his head.

A spokesperson from West Norfolk Council said: "When someone contacts us and tells us they are homeless, we will do everything we can to help them.

"We will ask them for some information about their circumstances and assess their need against certain criteria laid down in homelessness legislation, which includes whether they are a vulnerable person.

"Once we have completed our assessment we will consider how their immediate needs can be addressed.

"This may include options ranging from giving advice and assistance to maintain their current accommodation to the immediate provision of temporary accommodation while they are looking for a longer-term solution.

"We will continue to help, for example by providing referrals to accommodation providers, or offering financial assistance to secure alternative accommodation if they do not have the funds themselves."