King Edward VII Academy ‘requires improvement’ says Ofsted inspectors

A secondary school in Lynn has been told it requires improvement following a monitoring inspection released this week.

King Edward VII (KES) Academy, which is part of Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, was visited by Ofsted inspectors who say its leaders and governors are not taking effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement in order for the school to become good.

This was the school’s first monitoring inspection since it was judged to require improvement in June last year.

In a letter to principal Lloyd Brown, inspector Jason Howard said: “You and senior team have set out to address all of the areas for improvement identified at the previous inspection. Your improvement plans are ambitious, comprehensive and fit for purpose.

“However, progress has not been sufficient in the key areas of pupil’s behaviour and attendance.”

The inspector noted behaviour of a minority of students is not improving quickly enough, but says “pupils and staff appreciate the clarity of the new behaviour policy.”

He added: “You have set high expectations in respect of pupil attendance. Leaders monitor the attendance of most groups of pupils carefully, and regularly review the actions taken to reduce absence.

“However, overall attendance has not risen appreciably since the previous inspection and it remains too low.

“You are making changes that are helping leaders and teachers to improve the impact on pupils’ progress of teaching, learning and assessment.”

The chief executive of KES Academy said: “The monitoring inspection report identifies that there is still some work to be done before behaviour overall can be judged as good.

“However, it judged that the academy has put in place the right plans and action to improve behaviour.

“The trust will be working hard with the academy to help them implement the improvement plans for behaviour that have been developed so the pace of change accelerates.”