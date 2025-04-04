A prestigious award for voluntary service has been presented to a Lynn-based charity.

The Purfleet Trust, which supports the homeless, received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service from The Lady Dannatt MBE at a celebratory event held at Lynn Town Hall on Wednesday, March 26.

The award, equivalent to an MBE, honours the exceptional dedication and contributions of the trust’s volunteers who tirelessly support the charity’s mission.

The King's Award for Voluntary Service presented to Lynn's Purfleet Trust charity at a celebratory event in the town hall. Picture: Ian Burt

Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, praised the charity and her words resonated deeply with the attendees, acknowledging the incredible impact of the volunteers and Purfleet team in helping to transform lives in West Norfolk.

West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Paul Bland, with Lady Dannatt, Paula Hall, Norfolk High Sheriff David Flux and others at the award presentation ceremony. Picture: Ian Burt

The trust expressed its heartfelt thanks to the 50 plus volunteers who dedicate their time to initiatives such as the Purfleet Pantry, the Health and Wellbeing Centre and Purfleet Pathways warehouse.

Praise for the Purfleet team and volunteers. Picture: Ian Burt

These projects collectively provide vital support to more than 1,000 individuals each year, offering housing support, positive pathways towards healthier lifestyles, affordable food and more.

Celebration time for the dedicated staff, volunteers and trustees at Lynn's Purfleet Trust. Picture: Ian Burt

Purfleet chief executive Paula Hall said: “I am so grateful to the whole team here at Purfleet and to all of our volunteers who embody the spirit of community and generosity.

Paula Hall, left, and trustee Lorraine Gore proudly hold the King's Award. Picture: Ian Burt

“Without their hard work and unwavering dedication, our work over the past 31 years would not have been possible. We are humbled to receive this recognition and look forward to continuing our mission to support vulnerable people in West Norfolk.”

The charity also extended its gratitude to the trustees who give up their time and expertise to guide the organisation’s operations.

Their leadership and commitment is pivotal to ensuring the sustainability of The Purfleet Trust’s services, the charity said.

The event served as a reminder of the profound difference volunteering can make to the lives of others, as well as an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable collective achievements of the charity’s staff team and supporters.

Volunteer Allan Bradley said: “Purfleet offers so many services, advice and help to people in the community.

“I got involved with volunteering because I’m so passionate about wanting people getting back to where they need to be and when I see someone succeed, and get back on the right track, I’m really happy.

“The staff, supporters and especially the volunteers make it all happen.”

Created in 2002 and previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the King’s Award is celebrated every year on November 14, to coincide with King Charles’ birthday.

Find out more about The Purfleet Trust and ways to get involved at www.purfleettrust.org.uk or enquiries@purfleettrust.org.uk