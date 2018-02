A 15-year-old from West Norfolk raised £1,500 at a bingo night on Monday to help subsidise a volunteering trip to Borneo in August 2019.

Dafydd Roney-Morgan needs to raise some £5,000 in total and is taking part in a bag packing session, alongside other fundraisers, at Tesco in Gaywood on March 25, from 11.30am to 4.30pm.

Pictured above, Dafydd and Thomas Roney-Morgan at their bingo night at Knights Hill Hotel in Lynn. MLNF18MF01082