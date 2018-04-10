King’s Lynn Air Cadets honour the fallen during tour in Belgium and France

Members of Lynn’s Air Cadets unit have taken a trip to First World War battlefields and cemeteries to honour those who lost their lives in conflict.

Members of the town’s 42F Squadron were taken on a five-day trip over the Easter weekend to Belgium and France to learn about the battles which took place around Ypres in Belgium, between 1914 and 1917.

Cadets at the Menin Gate in Ypres

The trip also gave members a chance to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Royal Air Force on April 1, 1918.

Steve Roberts, from the RAF Marham Heritage Centre, joined the cadets as their battlefield historian and guide, on the trip organised by commanding officer, Flight Lieutenant Pauline Petch.

Group spokesman Mike Lister said: “His wealth of knowledge kept everyone, cadets and adults alike, captivated by the unfolding story as they visited the battle sites, their museums and the resulting cemeteries in turn.

“At 8pm on Friday, March 30 the cadets were privileged to take part in the nightly Menin Gate Ceremony in Ypres, and together with other organisations both military and civilian laid a poppy wreath in honour of the 55,000 names on the memorial that have no known grave.

Honouring those who lost their lives in conflict

“On Monday, April 2 they visited the airfield at Saint Omer, France.

“This was an operational airfield in both World War One and World War Two.

“Here again they laid a wreath in memory of the Commonwealth airmen of both conflicts who lost their lives.”

The cadets have been undertaking a two-year project to research the 100 year history of the RAF, with reference to 40 airfields in Norfolk.

Cadets at Lijssenthoek Military Cemetery in Ypres

Mr Lister added: “Their Easter pilgrimage to Ypres and Flanders Fields has enabled them to put their knowledge into context with the founding of the RAF 100 years ago.”

For more information about the 42F King’s Lynn Squadron’s project, visit their website at www.heritageartstrail.co.uk.

Alternatively contact their headquarters at Loke Road, Lynn on 01553 661240.