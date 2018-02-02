King’s Lynn am-dram hit by collapse in orchestra pit

There was unplanned drama on Thursday night at King’s Lynn Arts Centre when an amateur dramatic production had to be stopped as an ambulance was called.

West Norfolk Gilbert and Sullivan Society’s production of iolanthe was three-quarters of the way through Act One when the musical director John T Smith collapsed in the orchestra pit.

Standing on the conductor’s dais, he hit his head as he fell causing concern that he was unconscious.

The production was halted as the ambulance was called and the audience eventually was asked to leave the auditorium and go downstairs to the bar while paramedics removed Mr Smith, 70.

The show resumed after a break of some 40 minutes. A shortened interval was taken and the production ended only a little late.

Brian Turner, chairman of the society, said: “John is out of A&E and back at home, he’s doing well. He has a virus that’s going around and that combined with the heat of the orchestra pit caused him to collapse during the performance.”