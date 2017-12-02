King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Archaeological Society celebrate 50 years

Lynn and West Norfolk Archaeological Society celebrated 50 years by holding a conference with the theme of women’s voices across time.

There was also a book launch of the conference presenters’ papers and many other authors also contributed to the book, Women in the Archaeology and History of West Norfolk: Female voices across Time.

The event was attended by West Norfolk Mayor councillor Carol Bower and organised by Dr Clive Bond, chairperson of the West Norfolk and Lynn Archaeological Society.

Club members from Soroptimist International Lynn, Gill Bond and Liz Pye wrote an article and presented a paper on one of the club’s founder members Audrey Muriel Stratford who helped to found the club in 1975.

The conference was held on November 25, the United Nations Day which champions the elimination of violence against women. Soroptimist members put up a stall and used orange as a theme to highlight worldwide campaigns involved in preventing violence against women.

The conference looked at women in archaeology and history, working in the field locally in heritage and preservation and also key women in West Norfolk’s history and archaeology and their roles in society.

Subjects covered women’s roles in heritage conservation, their work in the Roman Empire via their pottery, their work in mediaeval times as brewers and alehouse managers, and the strength of the mother through Mrs Nelson, Mrs Burney and Mrs Vancouver.

The conference charted women through history to the modern age closing with Audrey Muriel Stratford, A 20th Century Lynn Woman. Deputy leader of the borough council Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds spoke about the Portrait of Elizabeth Langley in Lynn Museum and heritage projects in Lynn.

The conference closed with Constituency Labour Party secretary Jo Rust speaking on women and the trade unions.

The conference was chaired by Jill Price.