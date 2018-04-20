King’s Lynn art gallery faces closure over the sale of building

Fundraisers are calling on the community to support a campaign to save a Lynn art gallery from closure by raising £150,000 to buy the building.

Greyfriars Arts Space has been supporting local artists since 2008 but is now facing closure after the owner of the building has decided to sell it.

Gallery co-ordinator Kathy Cossins said: “It’s a very important space for artists in the area, we offer affordable studio space when it is too expensive to exhibit elsewhere.

“We also do a lot of work with pre-schools, primary schools and colleges, even hosting exhibitions of young art and offering work experience.”

Ellen Witley won the GAS student award when she attended College of West Anglia and later had work experience at the gallery, she went on to study an MA Visual Arts: Printmaking at UAL Camberwell.

She said: “Volunteering at Greyfriars Art Space allowed me to gain knowledge about how a gallery is run and provided me with the opportunity to curate a show and meet local and visiting artists. The hands-on experience of working in an art space was vital to my development as an artist.

“I think it is so important for Lynn to have an accessible and inclusive artistic hub to allow people to share interests and knowledge in creative subjects and develop.”

The building is currently owned by one of the students who originally set up Greyfriars Art Space around 10 years ago, but now she is looking to sell and the team at the gallery hopes to raise the £150,000 needed to buy the St James Street building as a community space.

The gallery’s current 10th anniversary exhibition is just one of the ways they are trying to raise the money throug the sale of paintings. They have also held an exhibition of the work of the late Brian Banks, who left his work for the association, and even a ghost stories evening to boost funds.

There have also been pledges and donations from those interested in supporting the arts.

Kathy Cossins said: “We hope the people of Lynn will support us by visiting the exhibitions, buying the work of local artists and making donations to help us to continue to provide amazing exhibitions for the local community.

“We continue to hope that a new owner will emerge who will want to support local artists.”

The 10 Years exhibition is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm, until April 28.

If anyone is interested in donating, contact gallery co-ordinator Kathy Cossins on 07517 147444, or visit www.greyfriarsartspace.com