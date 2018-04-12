King’s Lynn bar slashes opening hours to ‘focus on weekends’

A bar in Lynn has reduced its hours and will solely operate at weekends, in a move that comes only a year after it opened following a £450,000 investment.

Bar&Beyond on Norfolk Street is no longer open on a daily basis, as it looks to “focus on its weekend offer”.

The nightspot launched in March last year at the former site of Chicago’s Rock Cafe.

A spokeswoman for the venue said: “Bar&Beyond King’s Lynn is committed to delivering a superior customer experience and will, in future, focus on its weekend offer, when the town is really busy.

“The bar and club will now open from 7pm to 3am Friday and Saturday nights, offering two for one cocktails until 11pm, together with cocktail masterclasses and private booths.”

Elsewhere in the town, rumours that a popular high street chain has pulled out of its development in Lynn have been dismissed by officials.

Work started on the former Beales department store site in the Vancouver Quarter, which is set to become H&M, in August last year.

There has since been speculation that the company has withdrawn from the project, but this has been denied.

Abbie Panks, Vancouver Quarter centre manager, said: “That is definitely an unfounded rumour.”