King’s Lynn-based radio station’s Toy Appeal is back for another year

Children’s toys have been flooding into KL.FM’s headquarters as their Toy Appeal makes a return.

Thousands of toys have already been donated to KL.FM to give to children who may not receive any this Christmas.

KL.FM’s ‘Posh Charles’ (Charles Dennett) will be in supermarkets around West Norfolk every day for the next two weeks collecting donations.

KL.FM’s Ben Norris said: “It’s returned for another year, Posh Charles is out everyday for the next two weeks at different supermarkets around West Norfolk, Wisbech and Fakenham collecting the toys you donate to give to children that won’t have any this Christmas.

“It’s amazing to see how many toys we get and this year is no different, the pile is already taking over our meeting room here at KL.FM, and I can’t wait to see how high it’ll grow this year; you never let us down.”

