King’s Lynn book store donates thousands to West Norfolk Carers

A book store in Lynn has raised more than £2,000 to support carers of all ages in West Norfolk.

Haven Books on Hardwick Industrial Estate donated £2,141 to West Norfolk Carers at a cheque presentation evening last week.

West Norfolk Carers work to give carers relief from their feelings of loneliness, responsibility and helplessness by providing advice and support to overcome emotional, financial and physical challenges.

Charlie Anna Bullock of Haven Books said it was wonderful to see such a vast range of carers.

Pictured above, cheque personation at Haven Books. MLNF18AF02155