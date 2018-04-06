King’s Lynn businessman appointed for royal role

A businessman from Lynn has been appointed as a new deputy lieutenant for Norfolk who will represent the county at important events.

David Goddard, who runs the family business of George Goddard Ltd in Lynn and is the holder of the company’s royal warrant, is one of eight new deputy lieutenants for the county.

Those who are selected for this role support the work and represent the lord-lieutenant, who is the Queen’s representative in each county.

Mr Goddard has served as a committee member of the local branch of Cancer Research UK, the King’s Lynn Charity Trustees and the North End Trust True’s Yard.

He is a regular fundraiser, and has held events for the British Red Cross and Cancer Research UK.

Mr Goddard has also assisted in Lottery funding bids for True’s Yard.

Richard Jewson, who is the lord-lieutenant for Norfolk, said: “Each of the new deputy lieutenants has already demonstrated great commitment to our community in Norfolk and I am delighted to welcome them to their new role.

“Alongside existing deputies, I know that they will play their part in supporting the lieutenancy throughout the county.”