King’s Lynn cancer patient’s pain as op is cut

A Lynn man has voiced concerns over NHS care after he was diagnosed with bowel cancer in January, but is still awaiting treatment.

Sarlunas Blazys, 53, of London Road, fears his cancer has now spread and worries it may be too far advanced for treatment after his operation was cancelled this week.

He said: “The QEH talk about cancer support, but they’re not supporting the people who have cancer, like me. I don’t know if my cancer has got worse in these last three months.

“I worry they may say it is too late and there is nothing they can do.

“The service is very bad and I’m hoping this will at least help other people like me to get faster treatment.

Mr Blazys was diagnosed with bowel and rectal cancer on January 25 after being admitted to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital suffering from extreme pain.

He said: “I’m in more and more pain, I can’t eat properly, I can’t sleep, I can’t even sit properly. I’m living off protein supplements after I lost 12kg.

“This month I’ve gone to A&E four times in extreme pain, and one time it took three hours just to get painkillers.”

He was told at the time of his diagnosis that he could have an operation to remove the cancer within two or three weeks, but three months on he is still awaiting his operation after it was cancelled on Wednesday.

He said: “I took my pre-meds and then they called at 5pm on Tuesday and cancelled my operation.

“All I hear is promises but I don’t believe they care.

“If people cannot get help when they need it, it causes more problems and if they have cancer like me, it could be too late for their treatment.”

Mr Blazys, who fits windows and conservatories, is currently receiving sick pay but fears he may lose his job if he is unable to work long-term.

He said: “Once I’ve had the operation, I will need chemotherapy and radiotherapy, that could take another five months. I don’t know if my employer will keep me on so I’m worried about my job as well.

Claire Roberts, associate director of patient experience at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said: “We regret having to cancel the admission of any patient for a planned procedure and every attempt is made to ensure that a bed is available when needed.

“Unfortunately there are times when the number of emergency admissions or the lack of available specialist beds means that the Trust is left with no other alternative than to cancel.

“All the staff appreciate how worrying this is for patients and every effort is made to arrange a new date for patients that have had their procedure cancelled as soon as possible.”