King’s Lynn Carpetright store set to close in restructuring plan

Workers in Lynn are facing an uncertain period after Carpetright this morning announced plans to close its branch in the town.

The retailer, which has a branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, has outlined plans for a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) which is likely to see 81 stores close.

Although the closures are unlikely to be confirmed for several weeks, the Lynn store is included in the firm’s list of stores that are expected to shut in September if the CVA is approved.

In a statement posted on its website, the company said: “Planned closures will not affect any orders you might have placed with us and all orders will be fulfilled.

“If you have placed an order with a store that is set to close the store team will endeavour to complete your order before September.

“Should that not be possible, your order will be transferred to the nearest Carpetright store and the team will write to you with revised contact details.

“There are currently over 400 Carpetright stores across the UK including many instances where our stores are less than five miles apart, and, with more and more customers choosing to shop online, this simply isn’t sustainable for us.

“Following these potential closures, we will still retain a retail estate of approximately 300 stores so it’s likely that most customers will still have a Carpetright store nearby.

“The objective of the CVA is to establish a right-sized and right-rented estate of contemporary stores, complemented with a strong online offer, and it’s our belief that this is the best solution for our business and our customers.

“The CVA process will take some time to complete and we expect to be able to confirm the store closures within six weeks.”