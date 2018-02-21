King’s Lynn chapel hosts classical concert for children

Some 400 pupils from West Norfolk junior schools were introduced to classical music instruments during a concert by the European Union Chamber Orchestra at St Nicholas’ Chapel, Lynn, on Tuesday morning.

Members of the ensemble’s woodwind and string sections demonstrated the range of sound of each of their instruments during the performance which included movements from Handel’s Water Music, a Mozart Symphony and The Floral Dance by Katie Moss. The orchestra, directed by Hans-Peter Hoffman, is a regular visitor to the King’s Lynn Festival which organised the family concert as part of its education programme.

A highlight of the event was the premiere of A Light Exists, a piece of music composed especially for the occasion by Anna Disley Simpson who was a BBC Proms Inspire Young Composers Finalist in 2015. Performing this piece with EUCO

were Emma Carnell (flute), Megan Byatt (clarinet) and Emily Carter (French horn) from Norfolk Centre for Young Musicians. mlnf18af02490