King’s Lynn charity thanks its Little helpers

Two young fundraisers have been praised for their efforts to support Lynn’s Little Discoverers support group for children with learning disabilities.

Claudia Draper and Isabel King both registered for an eight kilometre walk only for Claudia to injure her knee in a cross-country session shortly before the event.

Members of the Little Discoverers group and their parents at the Christmas party at Lynnsport

But that inspired the pair to try to help other children that might have some trouble walking, and after some research and help from their school they found Little Discoverers.

They still managed to do the full distance and managed to raise £150 for the charity.

The duo were thanked for their efforts during the charity’s annual Christmas party, which was held at Lynnsport on Sunday.

The group provides specialist advice and support, three days a week, for parents of pre-school aged children with motor learning development delays or difficulties. More than 20 families across West Norfolk are currently helped by them.