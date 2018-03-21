King’s Lynn church group creates Easter-themed garden

Members of the Footsteps Sunday School group, which meets at St Faith’s Church, Gaywood, have created a themed garden ahead of the forthcoming Easter celebrations.

The garden was created during their regular session this week before members brought it into the church to show the congregation.

Childrens' completed Easter Garden for Display in St Faiths Church Gaywood.

Team Vicar, the Rev Karlene Kerr, said putting the garden together, under the direction of Footsteps leader Joyce Banham and her assistant, Rachel Porter, enabled the children, in a practical and visual way, to better understand two of the important elements of the Easter story.

The session followed the church’s annual spring fair on Saturday, which raised £880 for its funds.

The event was opened by West Norfolk theatre impresario Stephen P. Hayter, who also judged a parade of Easter bonnets made by members of the church’s Messy Church children’s group.

Anne Ess, chairman of the church’s fundraising group, said: “There was a lovely , friendly atmosphere as people browsed the stalls and sideshows.

Childrens' completed Easter Garden for Display in St Faiths Church Gaywood Pictured explaning the meaning of the Garden FLtoR Rev Andrew Maquire.Erin Lovelock. Keira Reeve. Rev Karlene Kerr.

“The children came up with some lovely imaginative and colourful designs for their Easter bonnets.

“A lot of advance planning goes into our fund-raising events and we thank all those who contributed in any way to the success of the fair,