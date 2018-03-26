King’s Lynn cinema announces ticket price rise in response to increasing costs

A cinema in Lynn has said its ticket prices will go up by 50p as of this Friday, as a response to the rising costs of showing films.

This means tickets to all films at the Majestic Cinema will now cost £4.50 – which is still about half the price that most of its multiplex competitors regularly charge.

The business, on Tower St, is also set to start a family ticket for £15.

A post on the Majestic Cinema’s Facebook page this morning said: “The cost for us to secure films and show them has gone up so therefore we have no choice but to raise the ticket price by 50p.

“Meerkat Movies and our loyalty card will still be in place so no change there and there are currently no plans to raise the drinks, popcorn and sweet prices.

“There are still big plans to improve the cinema over the next year with refurbishment works going to start shortly and planning going on as we speak for the proposed new screens.

“Being a family orientated independent cinema we always want to be as open as we can be with you all.

“If there’s any news or changes planned you’ll always know first and most importantly you’ll always know why.

“We’ll hope to see you all over the Easter break!”

For more details, visit www.majestic-cinema.co.uk.