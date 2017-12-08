King’s Lynn cinema submits revised plans for expansion

The Majestic Cinema in Lynn has resubmitted plans to introduce 220 extra seats for film-goers.

Plans to expand the cinema, on Tower Street, were submitted in September before being withdrawn last month in order to adapt their application.

After withdrawing their application, they said on Facebook: “We still absolutely 100 per cent want to expand as planned but some things have to be tweaked to keep everyone happy. Hopefully this is just a small delay and we can crack on like we hoped we would.”

The cinema has resubmitted its application to build a 120-seat auditorium in a new extension and adapt the existing large main auditorium, on its ground floor, to accommodate a further 100 customers.

The Majestic’s planning application to West Norfolk Council said: “The proposed site for the extension is open land to the side of the existing cinema off Sedgeford Lane, which is currently used as a refuse area and temporary car park for staff.

“The proposed extension and adaptations will provide a new 120 seat auditorium for the cinema with an alternative entrance via the former shop on Sedgeford Lane.

“The internal alterations to the main auditorium will create a separate 100 seat auditorium within the main building.

“These improvements to the building will also include repairs to the existing fabric to maintain the condition of the building and ensure its long term viability.

“The proposals also include adaptations to the adjoining shop unit at one and two Sedgeford Lane to provide an additional entrance to the new auditorium.

“The new extension and internal alterations to the existing cinema will provide the town with a modern leisure facility, ensuring the viability of the cinema economically and ensuring the fabric of this prominent building will be maintained moving forward.”

West Norfolk Council’s planning committee will discuss this application when they meet in the new year.