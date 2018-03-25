King’s Lynn clothing company donate thousands to Red Wellies

A partner of Double G Clothing in Lynn has donated £1,241 to charity Red Wellies.

Gordon Chilvers who is a continuing supporter of Red Wellies held a soul music night at the Corn Exchange to raise money for the worthy cause.

He said: “It was a great night, we had eight DJs and a live band. I would like to thank the DJs who came over to support us.

“One of the DJs came across as far as Barnsley, two came over from Hull and one from Cambridge.”

Mr Chilvers said he was inspired to raise money for Red Wellies after losing a friend of 55 years to a brain tumour.

The charity was founded by Mervyn Wiles in memory of his daughter Lisa who died in October 2011 following her own battle against a brain tumour.

Mr Chilvers added: “One of my close friends of 55 years died from a brain tumour last year.

“I was in hospital myself for 114 days and I decided to raise money as a result of my hospital experience and what I saw in hospital.

“I am hosting another two charity events later this year one on May 26 for Reach for the Stars children’s charity and the other on September 14 for the Magpie Centre Group Riding for the Disabled.

“The more money I can raise for charities the better.”

Mervyn Wiles from Red Wellies has thanked Mr Chilvers for his donation and continued support.

He said: “Gordon continues to support our charity and we are extremely grateful to him for his support.”

Pictured above, Gordon Chilvers from Double G Clothing donating £1,241 to Mervyn Wiles from Red Wellies.

