King’s Lynn college pamper evening backs cancer charity

Hair and beauty students at the College of West Anglia (CWA) put on a pamper evening in aid of cancer charity, Look Good Feel Better (LGFB), on Tuesday.

Raising more than £410, the college’s Lynn campus opened its doors to the public to raise funds for the worthy cause by offering back massages, manicures, hair treatments and skin treatments to some 30 clients.

LGFB is the only international cancer support charity that helps women and teenagers manage the visible side effects of cancer treatment.

They hold workshops and masterclasses on skincare and makeup for women with cancer.

