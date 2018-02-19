King’s Lynn college students challenged at Marine training day

A group of West Norfolk college students have been put through their paces by the Marines.

Uniformed services students who attend the College of West Anglia’s Lynn campus travelled to Cambridge for a meet the Marines day.

Following an initial warm-up, the students took part in a range of physical and endurance activities, including scaling a 40ft wall and competing in a rowing race, before seeing a demonstration of different weapons and a combat display.

Support coach Tracy Spearing said: “Our students were definitely worn out.

“They worked really hard on each activity, and the Marines were great in giving support to those who needed it.

“At the end of the day, our students were asked if they would consider signing up to the marines and they all put their hands up, so it was great to see the positive impact that the day had.”