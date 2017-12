Providence Street Community Centre held their annual Christmas Grotto on Thursday, December 21.

Children and their parents were invited to visit Santa as well as his Christmas donkeys.

Organiser Robert Clarke said: “It was great to see such a fantastic turnout at the Community Café again this year. We are very grateful to KL.FM for the gifts they donated to the grotto, which helped us some spread some Christmas joy to local children.” MLNF17AF12319