King’s Lynn councillor backs day centre project with allowance increase

One of Lynn’s Norfolk county councillors, David Collis, has donated £300 from his allowance increase to a town good cause.

Thousands signed an online petition against plans to increase members’ allowance payments by more than 10 per cent after they were approved in December.

But, while many indicated they would not accept the additional money, the move was still implemented after a second vote in January.

Mr Collis, a former chairman of the county council, has now made a donation to Forward Opportunity & Equality’s Omi Vista project.

The group said: “A big thank you goes to Norfolk county councillor David Collis, who kindly donated £300 from his county council allowance increase to our Omi Vista project at Forward.

“We really appreciate your wonderful generosity. Thank you once against David.

“We are currently trying to raise £7,500 to purchase Omi Vista interactive for our sensory room.”