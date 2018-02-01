King’s Lynn drama show halted by medical emergency

Have your say

Tonight’s amateur dramatics production at the King’s Lynn Arts Centre was dramatically halted when a member of the company collapsed.

An ambulance was called to the person taken ill, off stage. They had fainted and banged their head on falling.

The first night production of Iolanthe was being staged by the West Norfolk Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

Audience members waited downstairs while the medical emergency was dealt with and the production, which was halted after around 45 minutes, could resume.