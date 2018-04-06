King’s Lynn electrical firm puts patients in the picture

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s intensive therapy unit (ITU) has been given a new TV and DVD combo by the local branch of an electrical wholesaler.

Edmundson Electrical, in Horsley Fields, Lynn, has donated the equipment which will be used at bedsides to help with patients’ recovery and rehabilitation. Staff nurse and rehabilitation team member Jane Moore said: “We’re very grateful to Edmundson Electrical for this kind donation. “This will be a very useful tool for the rehabilitation team. We’ll use it with DVDs to stimulate patients and help their rehabilitation journey back to normality.” Cash from fundraising by a grateful discharged ITU patient was to have been used to buy the equipment but when Edmundson Electrical heard about the need for the TV, staff member David Grimes organised it as a donation, meaning the original money can be used for another good purpose. Staff nurses David Melhado and Jane Moore team are pictured with the new TV/DVD unit. Picture: SUPPLIED