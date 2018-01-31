King’s Lynn estate ‘blighted by flytipping’, councillor warns

Have your say

A Lynn estate is being “blighted” by flytipping and CCTV cameras are needed to help catch those responsible, a councillor has claimed.

A man was successfully prosecuted in December for illegally dumping waste in the North End area of the town.

But council chiefs have now been urged to target flytippers on the Fairstead estate as well.

Ward councillor Gary Howman told last Thursday’s full council meeting: “While I applaud the recent prosecution of a fly-tipper in North Lynn, other estates are blighted, particularly the one I represent.

“Is there any chance of having CCTV reinstated so we can get some prosecutions there?”

Environmental portfolio holder Ian Devereux said: “We can remove flytipping off council land, public land but on private land that’s not possible.

“The circumstances in North Lynn were very specific. CCTV played a part but I think it was the circumstances that were more dominant.

“Unless there is a nexus of the location of flytipping it’s very difficult to follow it through.”

Recent figures showed there were 1,980 cases of flytipping recorded in West Norfolk during 2016-17, up 75 on the year before.

The problem cost the authority nearly £60,000 to deal with.

Meanwhile, there have also been calls for renewed action to tackle the problem of abandoned trolleys in the town.

Charles Joyce raised the issue, asking whether Mr Devereux regretted that a worker employed to deal with the issue was no longer in place.

Mr Devereux insisted he didn’t, as he had not made any decision on the issue, but added: “Supermarkets have responsibility for looking after their property. I’ll make investigations to see what can be done to make them follow up their responsibility.”