King’s Lynn family’s appeal to help get teenager home from hospital

A family from Lynn have launched a fundraising appeal to help get their relative home from hospital.

Shania Overson, 16, was seriously injured after being hit by a car while riding her bike around Oak Circle in Gaywood on January 31.

Shania Overson. Photo submitted.

She suffered a fractured pelvis, a fractured ankle and a small bleed on the brain in the accident.

Shania’s stepmum Becca Barwick and her mum Suzanne Overson have now launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise £5,000 as they say their current home is unsuitable for Shania once she is ready to return home.

Becca said: “She cannot come home until we find a suitable house for her due to her injuries and being bed- and wheelchair-bound for the foreseeable future.

“She also requires a large amount of equipment to enable her to stay comfortable, reduce pressure sores and be as independent as possible.

“Our current house cannot be accessed safely by wheelchair causing her progress home to be delayed, not only this but the house is not big enough for a wheelchair to fit.”

Becca said she also needs a profiling bed so she will be able to turn and sit up as much as possible, as well as moving and handling equipment.

Having had a plate and screws fixed to the front and the back of her pelvis to stabilise it in the days after the accident, Shania has now started recovering, with physiotherapy every day and learning to move without weight-bearing.

Becca said: “Shania cannot weight-bear for three months due to her injuries and will then have to learn to walk again.

“She has been through a terrifying ordeal and all we want to do is get her home and comfortable.

“She gets so down because we can’t be there with her all of the time. We want our little Dorris home where she belongs.”

To support Shania and her family, go to www.gofundme.com/help-shania-s-recovery.