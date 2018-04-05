King’s Lynn Festival ticket sales get off to a flying start

Ticket sales for this summer’s King’s Lynn Festival have got off to a flying start with priority booking reflecting enthusiasm for the wide-ranging programme being staged on July 15-28.

There was a queue when the Corn Exchange box office opened to Festival Patrons on Tuesday with the opening concert by the Halle Orchestra and the final concert by Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra proving especially popular.

Festival chairwoman Alison Croose said: “We have received many compliments about the quality and breadth of the programme and are delighted at the response to our decision to open and close the festival with two world-famous orchestras.”

Priority booking for Festival Friends starts on Monday (April 9) and tickets go on general sale from Monday, April 23.

Among many internationally-renowned names appearing at Lynn are guitarist Craig Ogden who will share the stage with vocalist Jacqui Dankworth, Claire Martin and the BBC Big Band, top choral ensemble The Sixteen, pianist Llyr Williams, Alistair McGowan whose career has taken a new path as a pianist, historian and BBC arts presenter Andrew Graham-Dixon, folk singer Eddi Reader and touring band Los Pacaminos with Paul Young.

For Strictly Come Dancing fans there will be a special treat when 2017 finalist Giovanni Pernice ends his 56-date national tour, Born To Win, at the festival.

Visit www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk