King’s Lynn GP faces charity half-marathon challenge

A Lynn GP is swapping her surgery for the streets of London for a charity run.

Dr Antonia Moussakou, pictured right, is taking part in the London Landmarks Half-Marathon on Sunday in aid of Tommy’s, which funds research into stillbirth, premature birth and miscarriage.

Last year Dr Moussakou had to take early maternity leave after she suffered some bleeding and went into early labour at just 34 weeks. She gave birth to baby Eleni, now nine months, in May last year.

Dr Moussakou, who also has nine-year-old son Giovanni, is now juggling her busy life as a mum and GP with training for the 13 mile run around London’s most famous landmarks.

She said: “I wanted to take on the half-marathon to show my son that if you set your mind to something you can do and to prove to myself that I can do it along with raising money for a really good cause like Tommy’s.

“I visited Tommy’s website a lot and used their online materials which I found really useful.

“I had both my children through IVF and had a miscarriage before and in this pregnancy I had a scare early on. I am happy to share my personal story with others. I think the personal touch is it helps to break down barriers.”

In the run-up to the half-marathon, Dr Moussakou has been heading to the gym whenever her commitments allow to get ready for the 13 mile route.

The Landmarks Half Marathon starts in Pall Mall before running past St Paul’s Cathedral, The Bank of England, The Tower of London before crossing the finish line in Downing Street.

Dr Moussakou, who has helped a number of patients said: “I have been training whenever I can fit it in. I have found that the running has also helped to make me feel good by getting the endorphins moving. I have told my son that I’m going to come last so my plan is to enjoy the whole course and see all the landmarks.

“I have had some lovely and supportive messages from my patients which has been amazing. This has shown that we really are family doctors here and part of the community.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/antonia-moussakou1.