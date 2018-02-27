King’s Lynn group’s new single takes aim at dairy farms

A musical duo from Lynn who released a politically-inspired tune during the festive season are making a return, this time going after the dairy industry.

Matthew Sanctuary and Warren Winter, otherwise known as Matty G & Li’l Winter, have joined up with Ed Winter and Adam Barney, known as Earthling Ed and Barney, to release another controversial number. The group’s Dairy is Scary single attacks the farming industry and includes lines such as “it’s not immaculate conception, it’s artificial insemination’,”

Matthew said: “I wanted to write a song about the dairy industry to play my part in counteracting the pro-dairy message that has been pushed out by the industry throughout February dubbed #Februdairy on social media.

“I’ve been a vegan for just over a year and it frustrates me that so many people have so little knowledge of how these products are produced and the cruelty involved.

“I hope that this song may make people think a little about cutting out dairy or at least making an informed choice.”

The duo, who’s Christmas offering attacked Theresa May, said 60 per cent of the track’s proceeds will be split between the Hillside Animal Sanctuary, the Humane League and Veganuary.

It can be downloaded from a number of online retailers including iTunes, Amazon Music and Spotify.