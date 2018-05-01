King’s Lynn hospital appeal excels its Wheely Big chair target

An appeal target launched by Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to raise funds to buy 30 new wheelchairs has been reached in under six months.

The hospital started its Wheely Big Appeal in November last year, and it has taken only five and a half months for donations to surpass the £24,000 target.

Due to increasing demand, the hospital needed more wheelchairs for patients to be transported around indoors, and some of the older stock was “starting to look tired”.

The appeal, which saw donations from businesses, organisations, clubs and individuals, has a closing total of £25,777.

Chief executive Jon Green said: “We are truly grateful to our community for getting behind the appeal.”

Mr Green said providing these wheelchairs will enhance patients’ care and experience.

“The local population’s generosity has been fantastic and it means that our patients have an improved journey throughout the hospital.”

A QEH spokesman said: “Each new wheelchair, which features a pole for an IV bag, calf/leg supports and an ultra-sturdy footrest, costs £800.”

He said not everyone who donated wanted it to be publicly acknowledged, but a lot of the wheelchairs do bear sponsorship panels on the back.

Fundraising executive Laurence Morlaàs said: “I wish to say a massive thank you and express my gratitude to the people of West Norfolk who are incredibly generous.”

She also thanked radio station KL.FM which supported the appeal.

“It has been a huge surprise to raise £24,000 – and more – so quickly.

“My heartfelt thanks go to all the donors, fundraisers, businesses and organisations who have supported our Wheely Big Appeal – an incredible result.

“The wheelchairs benefit a great variety of patients – from A&E department, maternity unit, orthopaedic ward, the list is endless – and it is gratifying to hear the positive feedback from our patients and their carers who find them easy to use.”

The idea for the appeal came from patient feedback.

Emma Harrison, patient experience and public involvement lead, said: “Providing feedback to the hospital about your experience allows us to develop our services and improve how care is provided in a way that our patients, their relatives and carers want.

“Please continue to give your feedback as this can assist both our future patients as well as our staff.”