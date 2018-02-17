King’s Lynn hospital blooms thanks to Pathway team

A blooming marvellous display of flowers will soon be greeting patients and visitors to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The hospital has joined forces with the College of West Anglia to offer young people, aged 19 to 24, the opportunity to gain valuable work experience and qualifications.

Six Pathway Project students planted 400 bulbs around the Macmillan centre and Shouldham ward.

And the Downham Home and Garden Centre donated the bulbs to create a floral display around the unit.

QEH chief executive Jon Green said: “The students have done a really good job planting up the area, which will make a pretty display for our patients around the spring.

“I would also like to thank Downham Home and Garden Centre for their support. Last year, Tim and Julie Glover donated £9,469 to our cancer treatment centre.

“We place a strong focus on staff and patients but we also consider the community as a key part of Team QEH.”

Members of the project team are pictured above at the site. Picture: submitted