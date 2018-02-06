King’s Lynn hospital bosses back veterans’ career plan endorsed by Prince William

Armed forces veterans in West Norfolk are being encouraged to continue serving their country by joining a scheme backed by the Duke of Cambridge.

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) was one of the first thirty trusts to sign up to the Step Into Health initiative at a ceremony last month.

The programme aims to encourage people from a military background to embark on a fresh career within the NHS.

QEH officials were among those to attend the launch of the programme, which was developed by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Walking with the Wounded, and The Royal Foundation, which is the Duke of Cambridge’s charity.

Karen Charman, the QEH’s human resources director, said: “We are proud to be part of a scheme which is giving something back to the people who have put their lives on the line for this country.

“Veterans and people who are leaving the Armed Forces have a unique skill set and cultural values which will make a tremendous impact within the QEH.

“It was incredibly exciting to be part of the official launch of the Step Into Health programme, which we know will make a big difference.”

Armed forces personnel who have health-related skills and qualifications will be encouraged to take part but there are also a host of other opportunities available within the NHS.

Careers are also available in areas such as catering, maintenance, administration, finance, communications and management.

And the programme offers work placements for people from military backgrounds, plus training.

Amy Haynes, the QEH’s widening participation lead, said: “Work placements are designed to provide members of the armed forces the chance to gain experience along with understanding of where skills are transferrable and career opportunities.

“We also work with the Forces Career Transition Partnership to offer a variety of appropriate placements across the hospital.”

Veterans or military service leavers who would like more information about the scheme should email stepintohealth@qehkl.nhs.uk or phone either 01553 214620 or 214885.