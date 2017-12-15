King’s Lynn hospital bosses heartened by appeal response

Former patients and community groups have helped to contribute nearly £10,000 so far towards a wheelchair appeal at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Officials say they have already raised enough money for 11 of the 30 wheelchairs they aim to buy through the Wheely Big Appeal since its launch last month.

But businesses, charitable groups and residents are still being encouraged to contribute to the effort.

The appeal has so far raised more than £9,000 towards its £24,000 target and fundraising executive Laurence Morlaas said: “To have received this level of support just five weeks into our appeal is outstanding.

“On behalf of the Trust I would like to share a big thank you to all of those who have made donations already.

“Of course there is still some way to go but I am confident the local community support will carry on supporting us and the needs of our patients whenever they can.”

Among the supporters is former patient John Bocking, who donated £800, the cost of a single wheelchair.

He said: “As I have been hospitalised half a dozen times over the last three or four years I came to appreciate the value of the wheelchairs, being propelled around the various departments.

“When I saw the appeal it provided an opportunity to give back something for all the help and care that I had received in the hospital.

“A worthy cause, I personally have been very glad of the use of a hospital wheelchair in the past.”

The new indoor chairs the hospital wants to buy would replace older ones and help to address what officials say is a growing need to use them.

As part of the appeal, companies and community organisations are being given the chance to sponsor a chair and have their details displayed on it.

Among the groups who have already done that is the Lynn Trinity Rotary club, who have sponsored a chair for £800. There are also opportunities to sponsor half a chair, for £400, or even one of its wheels.

Robert Parker, its chairman of community services, said: “We are delighted that it can help with the appeal for new wheelchairs to be used for the benefit of patients and staff and help the efficient running of the hospital.

“The Queen Elizabeth is our local hospital and it deserves our support especially when demand is increasing but resources are tight so we hope our contribution will help a little.”

Anyone who would like to get involved in the campaign should email laurence.morlaas@qehkl.nhs.uk or phone 01553 616773.